SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PCVX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $45.80 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $247,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $247,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $199,973.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 579,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 368,157 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 885,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,153 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $55,776,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

