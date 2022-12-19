SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PCVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX opened at $45.80 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $247,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $247,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $72,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,163. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

