SVB Leerink Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

AXLA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health Trading Down 63.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,658,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,105,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,918.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.