Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $410.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $329.12 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.40 and a 200-day moving average of $323.58.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $2,925,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

