T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of TROW opened at $110.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.