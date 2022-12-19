Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,814 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 149.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $714,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.30 on Monday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

