Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

