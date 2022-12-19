Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Tempo Automation Trading Down 30.3 %
NASDAQ:TMPO opened at $1.06 on Monday. Tempo Automation has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $15.15.
Tempo Automation Company Profile
