Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tempo Automation Trading Down 30.3 %

NASDAQ:TMPO opened at $1.06 on Monday. Tempo Automation has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

