Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 201.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 649.0% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 201.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 207.6% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Tesla by 197.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $150.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.04 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

