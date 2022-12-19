Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Sells $4,608,900.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $149.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $176.46.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

