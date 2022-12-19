The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives C$89.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at C$47.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$49.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86. The stock has a market cap of C$56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.