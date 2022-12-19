The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,000 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group makes up 1.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.36% of The Carlyle Group worth $33,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 131,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

