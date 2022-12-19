The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.33.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

