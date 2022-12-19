The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CLX opened at $144.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

