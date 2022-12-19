The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Increased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 7.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.31% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $240,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $240.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

