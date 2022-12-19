The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The European Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

