The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAL. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.97.

UAL opened at $38.43 on Friday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.33.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

