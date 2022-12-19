The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $89.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.94.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.0 %

EMN opened at $82.33 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.