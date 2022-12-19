The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of HA opened at $11.67 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $599.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

Insider Activity

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,340 shares of company stock worth $235,073. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 900,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 118,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

