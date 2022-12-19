The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $235.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $185.72 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

