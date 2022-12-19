The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 19.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,580,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,894,000 after buying an additional 110,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

