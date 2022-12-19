The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

