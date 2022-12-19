The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

