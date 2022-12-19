Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $622.80.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $536.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

