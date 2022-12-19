Tigress Financial Trims Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Target Price to $64.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Tigress Financial from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VZ. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VZ opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

