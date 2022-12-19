Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $49.64 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00015585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.91 billion and $49.64 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041397 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00219888 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.7022276 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $45,186,147.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

