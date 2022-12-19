Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NYSE:COOK opened at $2.89 on Friday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $341.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 148,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,458,437.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at $15,611,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Traeger by 615.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after buying an additional 1,435,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Traeger by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 858,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the first quarter valued at about $5,566,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

