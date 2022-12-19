TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.79.

NYSE:TRU opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $120.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,441,000 after purchasing an additional 444,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,973,000 after purchasing an additional 973,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

