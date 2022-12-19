Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.56 on Friday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

