Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $40.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of TCOM opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

