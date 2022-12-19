TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.10 million, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 822.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.