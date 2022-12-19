TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $755.12 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $755.12 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $846.45 or 0.05049127 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00486919 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,836.37 or 0.28849233 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 755,964,858 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
