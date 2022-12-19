Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 2.2% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $33,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 229,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.