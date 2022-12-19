Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 253.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tesla by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 649.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $150.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.04 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.03. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

