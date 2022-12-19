Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 2,103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,168.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Alphabet by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

