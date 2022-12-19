Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 225 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

