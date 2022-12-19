Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $145.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

