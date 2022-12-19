Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Purchases $439,697.80 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 70,919 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $439,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 82,827 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $522,638.37.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.