Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of USNZY opened at $1.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.33. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais ( OTCMKTS:USNZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.