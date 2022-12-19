Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of USNZY opened at $1.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.33. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.
