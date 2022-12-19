Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.