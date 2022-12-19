Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.54 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $69.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

