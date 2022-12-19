Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $246.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.87 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

