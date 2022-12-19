Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $326.07 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

