Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ridgewood Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $353.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
