Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 112,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $353.86 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

