Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 112,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWM Advisors now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VOO stock opened at $353.86 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

