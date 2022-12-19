Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $353.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

