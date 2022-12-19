Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $247,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,485 shares of company stock worth $1,320,163. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $55,776,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $21,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 471,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at $10,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

