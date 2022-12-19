Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Insider Activity

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $8,035,682.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,564,814 shares in the company, valued at $45,395,254.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $8,035,682.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,564,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,395,254.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,127 shares of company stock worth $23,439,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

