VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $265.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $216.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $200.65 on Thursday. VeriSign has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,648,794.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,648,794.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,370 shares of company stock worth $4,752,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.